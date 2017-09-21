Appeal for missing Gobowen woman

Police are appealing for help to find a missing Gobowen woman.

Anna Cook was reported missing on Wednesday (Sept 20) but has not been seen or heard from since.

The 38-year-old, who is described as white, around 5ft 2in tall, of slight build, with blonde hair, was believed to be wearing a dark bomber jacket and dark leggings at the time of her disappearance.

She has connections to the Gobowen, Dudleston Heath and Bronygarth areas.

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone who sees Anna or has any information about her whereabouts is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident number 815S of September 20 or the Missing People Charity on 116 000.