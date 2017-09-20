British Ironwork Centre plans to expand... with outdoor theatre, crazy golf course and mini railway

The British Ironwork Centre could be the home to a new range of attractions.

Owner Clive Knowles submitted a planning application in December to change certain parts of the site – but now he has added to it, to bring a large selection of attractions to the 100-acre site which, he says, will create 50 full-time jobs.

In the planning documents, the proposals show entertainment including an outdoor theatre, crazy golf course, mini railway, cycle museum and a nature observatory.

The land is set back from the A5 between Queens Head and Oswestry, and currently includes a public showroom, retail area, cafe, storage and buildings for industrial and office work.

The site is already a big success and is one of Shropshire’s most popular tourist attractions.

Last month it hosted Oswestry’s first balloon festival and the half marathon at the start of this year.

The application has received support from organisations.

In the planning documents, the Greenscape Environmental company said: “It is considered the development can proceed without the loss of habitat of significant value and without the loss of favourable conservation status of any protected species.

“It is concluded this would be an environmentally-sustainable development which would benefit the public as well as wildlife.”

Andy Goldsmith, the chief executive of Hope House Children’s Hospices in Morda, said: “British Ironworks have generously nominated Hope House to be the beneficiaries of donations made by visitors to events and the centre and most recently we received over £8,400 from these donations, and an additional £3,300 from entry fees.

“The financial support offered by the British Ironworks through the events they put on, and the visitors these attract, is hugely appreciated by everyone at Hope House Children's Hospices at a time when funding for charities is so difficult and uncertain.”