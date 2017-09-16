What will your Christmas float look like?

The kids may only have just gone back to school but it’s time get your thinking caps on ahead of this year’s Oswestry Christmas Parade.

The 2017 extravaganza comes to town on Saturday, December 2, and will once again be hosted by the Oswestry Borderland Rotary Club, providing a spectacle for the town centre.

Procession co-ordinator Jonathan Jones said: “As the summer is fast flying by its now time to start thinking of Christmas and there is nothing better to start it off than a parade going through the main streets of Oswestry.

“The Parade is now a well-established event in the Oswestry calendar, supported by a fantastic number of local businesses and community organisations taking part.

“Last year was yet another tremendous turn out. We are hoping again to have the same if not more floats taking part so would be delighted if you were able to support us by entering a vehicular or walking display/float.

“We do not have a theme we leave it to your choice of what you want to do, the only thing we ask is that you try and avoid having a Father Christmas as he is always our special guest on the final float – and there is only one!”

Judging of the floats will take place at 10.15am at the Smithfield Cattle Market, while walking floats will be judged at Victoria Road.

The procession commences at 11am at the junction of Victoria Road and Lower Brook Street.

For an entry form please contact Jonathan by emailing jonathanmjones5@gmail.com or call 07919 403355.