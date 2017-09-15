THE COUNTDOWN is on to Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life at Chirk Castle.

With just four weeks to go until the big day, organisers are rallying local women to join the fight against cancer as fewer women than expected have registered for the life-saving fundraiser.

Organisers are calling on mums, daughters, sisters and friends to show their support and take part in the Pretty Muddy event at Chirk Castle on Saturday, October 7.

Sarah Hunter, Event Manager for Race for Life in Chirk, said: “We are absolutely thrilled that 800 women have entered Chirk’s Race for Life. But we still need more women to come forward, sign up and help beat cancer sooner. So we’re urging anyone who has been thinking about taking part to join the fight and sign up today.

“Everyone is welcome and it’s still not too late to enter. This is a call-out to remind the women of Chirk just how important their participation and contribution is.

Cancer Research UK’s life-saving work relies on the public’s support. Thanks to the generosity of its supporters, the charity was able to spend around £4 million last year in Wales on some of the UK’s leading scientific and clinical research - helping more men, women and children survive.

“Every day, 52 people are diagnosed with cancer in Wales. That’s why we’re calling on women to sign up right now to the event in Chirk. Together, we can stop this devastating disease in its tracks.”

Sarah added: “Race for Life events are non-competitive and participants can choose to walk, jog or run around the course. Whether they’re planning a 5k amble with friends, a 10k sprint or a mud-splattered race around Pretty Muddy, every step participants take will help to bring forward the day when all cancers are cured.

“We’re sending out a rallying cry to women of all ages, abilities, shapes and sizes to sign up right now and stand united in the fight against cancer.”

Entry closes on October 5 and women can sign up right now at www.raceforlife.org. A special promotional discount is available now which takes 25 per cent off the entry price, code ‘PM5LOYAL’ can be used online and expires on September 15.