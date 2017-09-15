Ellesmere pub named winner of Pubs in Bloom competition

A competition run by brewers Thwaites, has named The Red Lion in Ellesmere as the winner of its annual Pubs in Bloom competition.

The pub won judges over with its colourful kerb appeal and great use of vertical displays in the beer garden.

Landlady, Lois Lagoyianni said: “It feels great to win, it makes such a difference. The plants take over an hour to water and people comment on how nice they look.

“We would like to thank Graeme Ludgate for all his horticultural expertise, and to friends who helped with the displays.”

The Red Lion won out of 260 pubs across the country.

Thwaites’ director of pubs and brewing, Andrew Buchanan, said: “The Red Lion really had a wow factor with its floral displays – there were hanging baskets, window boxes, flowers, herbs and even grapes growing.

“It brought the pub to life and provided a great, summer space for people to enjoy their food and drink.”

The Red Lion won £1,000 worth of beer for scooping first place.