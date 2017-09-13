Oswestry mother jailed for 10 years for throwing new born baby out of window

A woman from Oswestry threw her new born baby out of a window after giving birth in a bathroom, a court heard.

The baby girl was left with serious injuries, including bleeding on the brain, but survived her ordeal.

On Friday, at Stafford Crown Court the woman, who has not been named to protect the baby’s identity, was jailed for 10 years having admitted a charge of attempted murder.

The court heard that the 31-year-old had managed to keep the unwanted pregnancy a secret.

Passing sentence, Judge Michael Chambers QC, said the woman had “many hallmarks and characteristics” of someone half her age.

“This isn’t a spontaneous reaction of finding out she was pregnant. There was clearly a case of some premeditation. It was a grave and appalling act,” he said.

The defendant had been living in the Meole Brace area of Shrewsbury at the time of the incident on April 22, 2016.

David Mason QC, prosecuting, said the woman had gone upstairs into the bathroom and gave birth.

“She was full term and there were no complications. She gave birth in the toilet bowl and put the baby in a plastic bag before throwing her out the window. Below the window were concrete slabs,” he said.

Mr Mason said the baby, who was struggling to breathe and had grazing on her body, was discovered a short time later by other occupants of the house when they heard the baby crying.

The court heard the defendant had expressed a desire to kill both herself and her unborn child in a private message on social media a week or so leading up to the birth.

Mr Mason said the baby girl, now 16-months-old, who had suffered life-changing injuries, remained in the care of the local authority.

Psychological and social inquiry reports indicated the woman had not wanted the baby, having discovered that the father, who she no longer was in a relationship with, had a different name and a family.

Paul Smith, for the woman, said the break-up in her relationship with the baby’s father had a big effect on his client.

He said she was “naive and socially immature” but was deeply remorseful.