Memorial service for journalist Mike Robinson and wife Lesley to be held at Oswestry Cricket Club

A memorial service for Mike and Lesley Robinson is to be held on Wednesday September 20 at 2pm at Oswestry Cricket Club.

Mike, a journalist with the Oswestry Advertizer and Whitchurch Herald passed away on Friday September 8 after a short illness.

His wife Lesley, a retired learning support teaching assistant died a day earlier. All are welcome to attend. Formal attire please.

Donations will be for three charities, Oswestry Cricket Club Junior Section, Safe Standing Campaign at Shrewsbury Town Football Club and Child Autism UK.