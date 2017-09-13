Caring nurse Ruth is latest Health Hero at Oswestry's Orthopaedic Hospital

A caring and compassionate staff nurse has been named a Health Hero at the Orthopaedic Hospital in Gobowen.

Ruth Griffiths is part of the scrub team in the Gobowen-based hospital’s theatre department and was nominated by two of her colleagues, Leonie Keeling and Gilly Griffiths.

The Health Hero Award is presented every month to a deserving member of staff in recognition of excellence.

Gilly, theatre scrub manager, said: “Ruth has worked in the department for many years and is always extremely helpful to managers, patients and her colleagues.

“Her excellent team working skills and supportive nature has recently been highlighted by several members of staff.

“We have also had new staff compliment Ruth on her calming effect in a stressful working environment.”

Leonie, also a theatre scrub manager, added: “She always takes the time and effort to teach new staff members to the highest standard.

“We would like to thank Ruth for her hard work and commitment. We feel the Health Hero Award would be very fitting to show this.”

Her award was presented to her by chief executive Mark Brandreth.

Ruth commented: “I was so shocked when I found out I won the award, I definitely wasn’t expecting it.

“I work with such a great team and it feels very rewarding to be appreciated by Leonie, Gilly and the rest of the department. I am so thankful to them for nominating me.”

Mark added: “Leonie and Gilly’s words about Ruth really stood out to me. It’s clear she is valued by all the theatre team for her hard work and dedication.

“She is the perfect example of a staff member who lives the Trust Values in everything she does, we are so lucky to have Ruth as part of our team.”