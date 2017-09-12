Oswestry's Robbie Clarke vows to win league title for beloved club legend 'Robbo'

Oswestry skipper Robbie Clarke wants to win the Birmingham & District Premier Cricket League Division Two title for chairman Mike Robinson, after the club legend passed away last week.

The Morda Road men overcame a day of high emotion against Fordhouses on Saturday to secure their return to Division One after a two-year absence.

Clarke’s side showed great character to record such a comprehensive win only 24 hours after the news about Mr Robinson came out, with all-round contributions setting up the 80-run win.

“The boys will be going all out to win the final game of the season and clinch the title for Mike,” said Clarke, who played a significant role in setting up the win.

“He has done so much and for so many of us at this club – we owe it to him.”

Oswestry’s final game of the season will be this Saturday at Morda Road, starting at noon when they take on Womboune.

Oswestry will be without their leading wicket taker Sadaf Hussain who has played a major part in the team’s success this season.

Hussain has now returned to Pakistan to prepare for the first class season.

This Saturday’s game will be marked by a minute’s silence with the players wearing black armbands in memory of ‘Robbo’.