Heavy rain and winds of up to 70mph set to hit Shropshire

Gusts of up to 70mph and heavy rain are set to batter Shropshire this week following a weather warning.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the region and has warned that the gusts could cause affect rail and road conditions.

An area of low pressure coming in from the Atlantic is expected to bring the strongest winds on Tuesday night from 8pm, lasting to 10am on Wednesday morning.

The warning is in place for Shropshire.

Met Office's chief forecaster said: "The strongest winds are expected to arrive in the west of the region later on Tuesday evening and move eastwards overnight.

"There is some uncertainty in peak wind strengths and how quickly winds will ease on Wednesday morning.

"Heavy rain will be an additional hazard, especially in the north of the warning area, resulting in especially difficult driving conditions."