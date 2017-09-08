Woman walking her dog robbed of mobile phone in Oswestry alleyway

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was robbed in Oswestry.

It happened around 2pm on Thursday, September 7 in the alleyway between Ardmillan Lane and Shelf Bank.

A woman in her 50s was walking her dog when she was approached by an unknown man.

The man is reported to have threatened the victim using a weapon - believed to be a knife - and demanded money.

He made off in the direction of Ardmillan Lane having taken her mobile phone.

The man is described as white, in his mid 20s, of medium build, around 5ft 8in tall with short brown hair and a thin face and pointed nose.

He spoke with a local accent and was believed to be wearing dark blue jeans and a dark grey or black top that was zipped up at the front with the hood over his head.

The woman was uninjured but left shaken up by the incident.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident, or who was in the area at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shrewsbury CID on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 390S of 7 September.