Six fire crews sent to blaze at Chirk manufacturing firm Kronospan

FIREFIGHTERS remain at the site of a Chirk manufacturing firm following an early morning blaze.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service received a call just before 5am this morning reporting a blaze at Kronospan in Holyhead Road.

Six crews were sent to the scene – one each from Wrexham, Chirk, Llangollen, Deeside, Johnstown and Shropshire.

A fire and rescue service spokesman confirmed the blaze is confined to wood chip within a silo area and is currently being tackled by firefighters in conjunction with engineers from Kronospan.

The cause of the blaze has yet to be confirmed and nobody has been injured as a result of the incident, the spokesman added.