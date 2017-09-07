Wind turbine plans for Rhydycroesau are blown away by people people

Campaigners have welcomed news that a proposed wind turbine in Rhydycroesau has been scrapped.

But they still have concerns over Engena Limited’s plans to create a renewable energy park on the English/Welsh border at Cefn-Y-Maes, which would include a 2,588 solar panel farm and an energy storage facility.

Miles Hunter, owner of the award-winning Pen-Y-Dyffryn Hotel, which looks across the proposed site, who was one of those who objected to the plans, said it was a positive that the turbine is no long in the plans, but concerns still linger.

Mr Hunter, who is also a member of the Community Against Rhydycroesau Turbine and Energypark (CARTE) which was established in the wake of the proposal being unveiled, continued: “I think the general feeling is that we consider it a good thing that they have dropped the turbine because that certainly was one element that was causing us the most concern.”

Mr Hunter said there are still concerns however, regarding the heavy goods vehicle movements, a proposed upgrade of the powerline, and also the visual impact that will still be felt by those who can see the solar farm.”

He added: “There is also the concern that this could be a staggered operation and questions of whether Engena are likely to submit plans for the turbine at a later date.”

A statement from Engena Limited said the decision to remove the wind turbine from the plans was in light of the responses received in regards to the planning proposal which is currently sat with Powys County Council.

It added: “In conclusion the revised proposal is found to have significantly reduced impacts on the surrounding area.

“Delivery of the elements required to build the renewable energy park will be via standard HGV only. Views of the development are very limited to the immediate vicinity. The proposal is significantly screened, or no longer visible, from scheduled sections of the Offa’s Dyke.”