LARGER vehicles may soon be able to travel over Llanymynech Station Bridge again.

Shropshire Council is proposing to increase the weight restriction from 7.5 tons to 18 tons after major repair works were made to the propping system in April, last year.

The bridge carries the B4398 over the former railway line.

A public consultation into the change was launched last month and will run until next Tuesday (September 12).

A spokesperson for Shropshire Council said the current 7.5 ton restriction was imposed in 2011 as a ‘semi-permanent’ condition after concerns were raised that the temporary propping system underneath the structure was in very poor condition and on the verge of failure.

They added: “The bridge was re-assessed by our consultants in September 2016 and found to be adequate for 18 tonnes load carrying capacity on the proviso that the road surfacing is maintained in a ‘good condition’ and the HGV traffic levels remain at ‘medium’ traffic flow – meaning an hourly average of more than seven vehicles but less than 70.”

Full details of the proposal are available at The Shirehall in Shrewsbury, Oswestry Library or via shropshire.gov.uk/traffic

Any objections or comments can be made via email to traffic.engineering@shropshire.

gov.uk or by calling 0345 678 9006.