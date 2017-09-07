Historic 16th century West Arms pub in Llanarmon DC to get new function rooms and hotel accommodation

An historic pub located in the outskirts of Glyn Ceiriog is about to get an upgrade.

Owners of the West Arms, in Llanarmon DC, have submitted a planning application to Wrexham County Borough Council for the demolition of the existing function room and conservatory to replace them with new function rooms and hotel accommodation.

The pub is a 16th century inn which has been used for weddings and functions in the past, however the owners now feel that the pub needs to be developed in order to create a more desirable destination.

Mr and Mrs G Leigh-Ford and JPH Architects have applied for permission as the West Arms currently has licence to undertake civil weddings and ceremonies.

However, in the Design and Access statement, the project description outlines the current function room does not aspire to the expectations of guests and wedding parties.

The planning application also outlines the owners want to expand their business not only for the function aspects, but also to establish the pub as a destination for fine dining and overnight stays.

The proposed expansion would also generate job opportunities for people within the community.

In its application The West Arms states it has immense visual appeal and is hugely attractive to the public and the proposed plans, if granted, would allow the building to develop its potential.