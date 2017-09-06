Police investigate spate of burglaries in Oswestry area

Police are investigating following a series of burglaries in and around the Oswestry area.

The first incident happened between 9pm on Thursday, August 17 and 9.20am, the following morning, when a chainsaw, leaf blower and a Marrior 2.5litre marine engine were stolen from a garden shed in Penybryn Close, Whittington (0185s 180817).

An outbuilding at Craignant, near Selattyn, was forced open between 9am on Thursday, August 17 and 5pm on Sunday, August 20. Two chainsaws, a strimmer, a hedge cutter, a lawn mower and a wheelbarrow were among items stolen (0501s 200817).

A flat in Unicorn Road, Oswestry, was broken into in the absence of the tenant between 8pm and midnight on Sunday, August 20, when a TV set and some beer are believed to have been taken (0428s 210817).

Elsewhere, police are investigating after a Hybrid Giant mountain bike was stolen from a bike store at a depot in Maes Y Clawdd on the Maesbury Road Industrial Estate, Oswestry, overnight between 6pm on Thursday, August 17 and 6am, the following day (0119s 180817).

A locked, matt black Raleigh mountain bike was stolen from the front of a house in Chaucer Close, Oswestry, between 7.30pm on Friday, August 18 and 10.30am, the following day (0431s 190817).

A red bicycle was stolen from the back garden of a house in Lorne Street, Oswestry, between 8pm on Saturday, August 18 and 10am the following day, and a gent’s blue bicycle was taken from a garden in Ash Road, Oswestry, in the early hours of Monday, August 21 (0337s 210817).

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or the anonymous Crimestoppers number on 0800 555 111 quoting the relevant incident number.