Land for 88 new homes in Oswestry and Weston Rhyn goes on the market

North Shropshire has been thrown a lifeline in the nationwide housing shortage, as land with planning permission for 88 homes goes on sale.

Twenty four apartments could be built on a site in Oak Street, Oswestry, close to the town centre and land at Weston Rhyn with permission for 64 homes has also become available.

Agents Halls Commercial, based in Shrewsbury, said there has been significant interest in both plots.

James Evans, of Halls Commercial, said: “Shropshire is a desirable place to live because of its location and business opportunities.

“We see a lot of people from outside the county who want to move here and part of that attraction is how well Shropshire is doing economically. Commercially, the county is very much on the up right now and there are many job opportunities being created.

“There is also, unfortunately, a shortage of housing and this is something the government and local authority are trying to address – reducing the shortfall to meet national targets.”

Over the last 30 years in Shropshire an average of only 1,100 were built annually in the 10 years from 2006.

The Oak Street plot, in a residential part of town, is on the market for offers in excess of £500,000.

Halls are joint agents with J10 Planning Ltd for the 6.5acre site at The Sawmills on the edge of Weston Rhyn, which has become available as RG Stones (Buildings) Limited relocates to a better commercial site.

Offers for this property in excess of £2.25m must be received by October 6.

“This is being offered for sale by Informal Tender and there are a number of stipulations regarding this process,” Mr Evans added.

“Both sites offer real opportunity though and amid a backdrop of housing shortages, it’s not particularly surprising that they have attracted quite a bit of interest.

“Oswestry is a delightful market town and is ideally located with good road links to major towns and cities in Shropshire and the West Midlands and Merseyside.

“We anticipate having further updates to report shortly on these sites.”

For more information about the sale of this property or other available commercial opportunities, telephone James Evans on 01743 450700 or email james.evans@hallsgb.com.