Appeal for couple who may have witnessed Oswestry offence

Police in Oswestry are trying to trace a couple who may have witnessed a public order offence.

The incident happened within the Poundland store on Cross Street, Oswestry, on Tuesday, August 1, at around 4.45pm, when an abusive verbal altercation took place between a member of staff and a customer.

The couple seen in the CCTV image had been within the area at the time and officers would like to speak to them as they may have vital information which would help with their enquiries.

PC Chris Wiggins, of West Mercia Police said: “I would like to hear from the unknown couple who is believed to have witnessed the altercation, and may have information that can assist with our on-going enquires.”

Anyone with information is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101, or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or through their website www.crimestoppers-uk.org quoting incident 494s of August 1, 2017.