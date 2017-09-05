Visitors face 25 per cent car park fee hike at Oswestry's Orthopaedic Hospital

Visitors to the Orthopaedic Hospital face a fee increase.

From Tuesday, September 5 the single charge for parking in all visitor car parks will be £2.50 for one day, increasing from the previous charge of £2.

It is the first time in a decade that charges have increased at the Oswestry hospital and Phil Davies, head of Estates and Facilities at the hospital, said they remain lower than many other hospitals in the region.

He continued: “Car parking is the first point of contact for many users of our services and we are committed to maintaining quality standards that mirror our patient care.

“We have faced increasing costs from managing our car parking spaces effectively and have plans to introduce further spaces in convenient locations that will further improve the overall patient experience. The additional revenue generated from the increased charges will support sustained high quality car parking provision.”

The cost of weekly car parking tickets that are offered will remain the same price at £8, while the hospital will also still offer its special car parking ticket price of £10 for 10 visits.