Home comforts again for Saint as TNS face Elgin City at Park Hall in Irn-Bru Cup

The New Saints will again be at home in the Irn-Bru Cup as they were drawn to face Elgin City in the third round.

The northern Scotland side are two divisions below Livingston, who TNS squeezed past on penalties last Sunday.

Elgin will travel to face TNS on either October 7 or 8, and are currently in third place in Scotland’s League Two.

TNS’s Steve Saunders – currently out injured – took the opportunity to travel home to represent TNS in the draw.

He said: “It’s a good draw for the club.

“Last year, we had three away games so it’s nice to be home. For me, I’d have rather come back up and play someone else but it’s nice to have a home game.

“There’s a lot of big teams left in the draw but have drawn each other. If we get through this, then we’ve got a good chance.”