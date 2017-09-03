Plans for 26-room budget hotel next to Poachers pub near Chirk is backed despite reservations

A local parish council has given their support to plans submitted for a 26-room budget hotel on the outskirts of Chirk, despite some reservations highlighted by councillors.

Weston Rhyn Parish Council held an emergency meeting to discuss the plans for a hotel situated next door to The Poachers pub on Chirk Road.

Chairman of the council, Ralph Cooper, said the plans had been passed at the meeting, despite councillors outlining some reservations about the plans.

“We do have some reservations about the plans submitted and we will be putting these forward to the planners.

“But on principal we have passed the plans for the hotel,” said Cllr Cooper.

The plans submitted are part of a nationwide development programme. Marstons are looking to provide high quality and good value overnight accommodation on selected sites.

The proposed lodge will result in additional part time employment for local people, with up to 10 additional full and part time positions to be created for housekeeping and reception duties.

However, Angela Bright, (pictured) from the parish council, said that councillors agreed that some reservations were outlined in the meeting.

“We said that we were worried that the building wasn’t in the right zone and out of context with the World Heritage Site and the protection of wildlife in the area.

“We also felt it was too near to the canal and we were worried about the foundations.

“In theory I think it’s a good idea – the part time jobs will benefit local people and if they materialise then great. But Shropshire Council cannot afford to lose its World Heritage status and the planners will have to jump a lot of hoops to make this work,” continued Angela.

Wrexham County Borough Council also submitted a letter on behalf of the Pontcysyllte Aqueduct and Canal World Heritage Group, which states: “The sense of arrival into the World Heritage Site has not been considered within the applications, and the particular rural character need to be considered within the proposed design.”