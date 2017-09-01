Deadline is looming for Patient Choice Award at Orthopaedic Hospital

There are just four days left for people to nominate staff members who have gone the extra mile for them or one of their loved ones at The Orthopaedic Hospital in Gobowen.

The Patient Choice Award will be presented at the annual awards ceremony at the Lion Quays Hotel in November.

The accolade is one of 17 categories in the hospital’s Celebration of Achievement Awards, which recognises individuals and teams.

But the Patient Choice Award is the hospital’s way of giving patients – past and present – the chance to have their say and nominate the staff member or team who has provided them with the highest standard of care.

Mark Brandreth, Chief Executive said: “We also want our patients to be involved in this process, which is why we are including the Patient Choice Award as part of the evening.

“I would ask any patient, past or present, who has used our services and been particularly impressed by the care they received from one of our members of staff, to consider nominating them for this award.”

He added: “We will go through all the nominations and compile a shortlist – and give the public the chance to vote on that shortlist to select the winner.”

Nominations should be emailed to awards@rjah.nhs.uk under the subject line ‘Patient Choice Award’ before 5pm on Monday, September 4.

Please tell them the name of the individual you would like to nominate and, where known, their job title or department. Please also include the reason you are nominating them for this award – include as much detail as possible in order to help your nomination stand out at the shortlisting stage.

Up to four individuals will be selected to go forward as finalists in a public vote, with the eventual winner receiving their award at the awards evening on Thursday, November 23.