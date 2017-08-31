Police investigate vehicle thefts in and around Oswestry

Police are investigating following a series of thefts from vehicles in and around Oswestry.

The first happened between 9am and 9.30am on Tuesday, August 15 when four hub caps were stolen from a Fiat car which had been parked at a business premises in Whittington Road (0138s 150817).

Then overnight also on Tuesday, August 15 there were three other thefts.

A large red tool box and a small blue tool box taken from a works van which was parked on the roadside in Trehowell Lane in Weston Rhyn sometime between 5pm and 7.30am the following morning (0096s 160817).

A sat nav and a hands-free mobile phone unit were stolen from a works van at a business unit at the Maesbury Road Industrial Estate in Oswestry between 7.30pm and 7.30am the following morning (0090s 160817).

And a Dewalt black and yellow sunglasses were stolen from a works van which was parked on a driveway in Thomas Penson Road in Gobowen between 10pm and 7am the following morning (0130s 160817).

Anyone with information in relation to these offences is asked to call 101 or the anonymous Crimestoppers number on 0800 555 111 quoting the relevant incident number.