Nine-year-old suffers racial abuse in Whittington

WHAT started out as a nice evening stroll turned into an upsetting incident for one family who suffered racial abuse in Whittington.

My Jones and her nine-year-old son, Thomas, who suffers from austism, were out for a walk around Whittington Castle with her friend and son, who also has austism, when they were the victims of racial abuse from a group of teenagers.

The two boys were playing when a group of three teenagers, believed to be 12 to 13-years-old, shouted across to Thomas calling him an “****ing refugee”.

“It was very upsetting for Thomas,” said his mother.

“This is a small village and we have lived here for many years and people know us. So for these children to shout this at Thomas is awful.”

My said this was not the first incident the family has experienced, when earlier on in the year they were told to “go back to China”.

“It makes us think twice about letting Thomas go out and play now. I don’t want him to have to deal with this threatening behaviour,” continued My.

“Their parents know their children are there, I wonder how they’d feel if they knew this was happening.”

Thomas, who attends Whittington Primary School, said: “It was very upsetting and I don’t know why they shouted at me.”

My hopes that this incident will not happen again, and said that the whole family has been upset by the abuse.