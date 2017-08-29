Town centre roads in Oswestry to close overnight for resurfacing work

Major resurfacing works in Oswestry town centre were due to commence last night (Monday).

The 10-day programme will see upgrades to English Walls and Smithfield Street – and comes after experts said the roads were in “an alarming condition”.

At that time two months of work was planned, however this has now been reduced.

The resurfacing work means the roads will be closed every night from 7pm until 6am, however, diversions will be in place.

Andy Wilde, programme manager at Shropshire Council, who are behind the works, said: “The work being undertaken on English Walls is essential carriageway maintenance, now that the road surface has reached the end of its serviceable life.

“We have carried out extensive coring and trial holes of the existing road, in order to determine the condition of all construction layers. This has informed our design process for a resurfacing scheme which will upgrade this link of road for the foreseeable future.”