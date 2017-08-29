Oswestry bus depot goes on the market for £600,000

A bus depot in Oswestry town centre could be redeveloped, according to agents working on the sale of the site.

The plot in Salop Road is currently home to Arriva, however, the lease runs out in September 2018 and a buyer is now being sought for the site which is on the market for £600,000.

James Evans, of Halls Commercial, who are handling the sale, said the site would lend itself to redevelopment and had already generated interest.

“The bus depot has been a feature in Oswestry for many years, but its 0.66 acres throws up some intriguing possibilities,” he said.

“It has significant future development potential, subject to the necessary consents, and redevelopment is probably the way to go. It is classed as an ‘out-of-town development’ and we have seen a number of these spring up in the area recently as more businesses are drawn to the town.

“Oswestry is a growing and thriving community and there are house building programmes going on which will significantly increase the population. The town has also seen a rise in retail and commercial premises.”

This site is next to the Penda Retail Park on the main road into Oswestry and has a workshop and offices, and is rented by Arriva for £26,000 per year currently.

Mr Evans added: “It is in an ideal spot to set up or relocate a business.

“We have already fielded a number of enquiries relating to the sale and the depot’s location and size is proving an attractive proposition for potential buyers.”