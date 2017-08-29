Cricket legends due in town as Oswestry get set for one of their biggest games

Oswestry Cricket Club are all set for one of the biggest games in their history – this Thursday’s showdown with the Lashings All Stars at Morda Road (3.30pm).

West Indies legend Gordon Greenidge and former England spinner Monty Panesar are among the big names lined up to play for the touring Lashings team.

Oswestry club secretary Chris Wiseman said: "All the organisation for the match has gone to plan. All we need now is for the sun to shine."

The Lashings team was founded in 1984 and evolved into an all-star XI which bills itself as ‘the world's greatest cricket club’.

Their line-up this Thursday will include the revered Greenidge, who opened the batting for the West Indies line-up of the 1970s and 1980s. He scored 7,558 runs in 108 Test matches. Panesar, a left-arm spinner, took 167 wickets in 50 Tests for England.

Also on the Lashings' list are former England stars Devon Malcolm, Martin Bicknell, Chris Schofield and Usman Afzaal; West Indian pace ace Tino Best and his fellow Barbadian Kirk Edwards; and prolific Indian Wassim Jaffer.

Commentator for the day will be ‘the voice of cricket’ Henry Blofeld, who recently announced he would be retiring from BBC’s Test Match Special at the end of this season. Another star guest will be actor John Challis, best known as Boycie in Only Fools and Horses.

Entry to the game for spectators will be £5 for adults and free for Under-16s. Doors open at 2pm.