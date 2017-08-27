Wind warning for third day of the Oswestry Balloon Festival

Ticket sales for the first Oswestry Balloon Festival have been very healthy – but those planning on going tomorrow (Monday) might want to think again.

The organisers have issued a weather warning for the bank holiday, with the wind expecting to get up.

The wind for Saturday and Sunday has been light, which has meant perfect flying conditions for the pilots of the balloons attending the festival at the British Ironwork Centre.

But tomorrow the breeze is expected to pick up – and although it will be monitored closely by the pilots, there is a chance it will become too strong to allow almost 50 balloons to fly en masse.

The organisers are advising people with tickets for tomorrow to instead attend today for the best opportunity of seeing the mass flight. Monday tickets will be valid for today.

The weather today (Sunday) is said to be perfect for today’s Night Glow at 9pm, one of the highlights of the three-day event.

All the profits from the festival are being donated to the Nightingale House Hospice.