Remembering our war heros

Descendants of people named on an Oswestry war memorial were invited to attend Cambrian Heritage Railways Cambrian at War event to remember the part the railway played in both major conflicts of the 20th century.

The names of 53 former employees are recorded on the Great War memorial, many of whom were from Oswestry, in Cae Glas Park.

Group spokesman David Owen said: “Since 2014 we have had a permanent exhibition in the booking office at Oswestry Station and each August hold an event to mark the centenary of the men killed that year.

“In 1917, 13 Cambrian men were killed, including some in the Passchendaele campaign.”

A short memorial service was held on the day, and trains also ran throughout the day.