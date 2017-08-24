Joy across Shropshire as students celebrate GCSE results

Students across Shropshire are celebrating their GCSE results with another successful year.

The Marches, Oswestry School, Moreton Hall, St. Martins, Lakelands and Ellesmere College have seen pupils achieve highly in all subjects.

Karen Bradshaw, Shropshire Council’s director of children’s services, said:

“I would like to warmly congratulate pupils on their results this year. I would also like to extend our thanks to all in our school communities, including all teaching staff, headteachers, parents and carers who have provided much needed support, guidance and direction for the pupils.

“The pupils’ achievements reflect their commitment and preparation for the examinations and the hard work that they have put into their studies.

“This is a very important time for young people as they progress from school to continued education at school or college or further training and employment. We wish all of Shropshire’s pupils every success in the future.”

This is the first year of putting the new marking scheme to the test for maths and English. These subjects are marked from nine being the highest to one being the lowest mark and is the equalivent of A* – U.

Although this caused some confusion over the system in some schools, pupils and teachers are pleased with the results.

For reports on GCSE results see next week’s Advertizer.