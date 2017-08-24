Emergency services are in attendance to a three-car collision at Mile End Roundabout

Police were called to the A5 in Oswestry close to the Mile End island at around 11.50am today (Thursday) following reports of a three car collision.

It involved a silver Renault Clio, a blue Honda Estate and a grey Fabia Skoda.

One of the carriageways is thought to be blocked. No injuries have been reported at present but an ambulance is on the way as a precaution.

Fire crews from Oswestry is also in attendance as one of the vehicles was leaking fluid.