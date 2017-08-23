Shock as popular Lakelands Academy teacher dies coaching football

A teacher from Lakeland Academy in Ellesmere has died following a suspected heart attack while coaching football.

Craig Colley, a married father-of-two, worked as the head of the English department at Lakeland Academy.

He was also a long-term manager of Shrewsbury Juniors and recently became a coach at Allscott AFC in Telford and helped to form a under-14 team.

Gerard Pyburn, acting head teacher at Lakelands, said: “The Lakelands Academy community has been devastated to learn of the sudden death of Craig.

“He worked at Lakelands Academy for 12 years and inspired generations of young people and a valued colleague and friend. He will be greatly missed but his influence will remain.”

Tributes on the Shrewsbury Juniors Facebook page included one from the club which read: “It is with a heavy heart that we have to send our thoughts and deepest condolences to the family of Craig Colley, who unexpectedly passed away.

“Craig served loyally and enthusiastically for many years as one of our passionate managers.”

The page is full of tributes from other clubs and Academy pupils.