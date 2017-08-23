Police are investigate damage to cars in Gobowen and Weston Rhyn

Police are investigating a series of attacks on vehicles in Gobowen and Weston Rhyn.

The incidents all happened overnight between last Tuesday, August 15 and the following day.

In Gobowen, a bonnet and nearside body of a Jaguar parked on Perry Road was scratched (379s 160817) and a bonnet was scratched on a black Skoda Octavia on Brynafon Close (364s 160817).

In Weston Rhyn, the back window of a Ford Fiesta was smashed in Palmantmawr (113s 160817) and the back window of a Peugeot 207 was smashed in Old Chirk Road in Quinta Terrace (113s 160817). Nothing was taken from either vehicle.

On the same night, police received reports of break-ins of vehicles parked in Thomas Penson Way in Gobowen, and in Trehowell Lane in Chirk Bank where tools were taken from the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or the anonymous Crimestoppers number on 0800 555 111.