Police appeal following hit and run on the outskirts of Oswestry

Hit-and-run driver sought

Police are appealing for information following reports of a hit and run.

The incident happened on Monday, August 14 at around 5pm when a white Vauxhall van and a black Ford Kuga car collided close to Treflach Hall on the outskirts of Oswestry.

The van failed to stop after the incident.

West Mercia Police spokesman Daniel Butler said: “If anyone witnessed the collision, or has any information, please contact West Mercia Police on 101 referencing incident 556S 140817.”

Information can also be given via the anonymous Crimestoppers number 0800 555 111.

