Ex-teacher from Oswestry is facing long time in prison

A former teacher from Oswestry has been warned to expect a substantial prison sentence for a series of historic sex offences involving 35 victims.

Gordon Fleming, 66, pleaded guilty to 11 charges of indecent assaults on girls under 13 when he appeared at Swansea Crown Court last week.

The offences were said to have been carried out in the 1980s.

At a hearing in April, Fleming had admitted 24 offences of sexual assault on schoolchildren which relate to an earlier time when he was teaching at a primary school in North Wales.

At court last week Judge Geraint Walters adjourned sentence until September 15 and told Fleming, of Burma Road, Park Hall, to expect a substantial term of imprisonment

Sentencing is anticipated to take a day in court because of the large number of impact statements from the victims - who cannot be named for legal reasons - which are to be heard.

At an earlier hearing the court was told Fleming had previous convictions for abuse which took place in the 1970s and 80s.

He was jailed for three years at Chester Crown Court in 1992 for nine charges of abuse while headmaster at a village school near Welshpool.