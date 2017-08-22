Driver escapes after attempted robbery near Oswestry

A motorist escaped after an attempted robbery near Oswestry involving a man and a woman.

Police have issued an e-fit image of the woman following the incident in the early hours of Wednesday, June 7.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was travelling from Oswestry towards Glyn Ceiriog on the B4580.

While on an unnamed road located just off the crossroads signed posted for the racecourse, he saw a woman looking distressed walking in his direction close to a blue Ford Focus which was parked in a layby.

When the driver stopped and wound down his window to speak to the woman, it is believed a male accomplice opened his driver side door and restrained him with his seat belt.

At the same time, the woman has opened the passenger door.

The victim believed the pair were attempting to steal items, but he managed to take control of his vehicle and drive away without anything being stolen.

The female offender has been described as white, about 5ft 8ins tall, with slim build and blonde hair. She was wearing a blue Puffa style jacket and is believed to have a European accent.

There is no description of the other offender who is believed to be male.

PC Diane Langford for West Mercia Police, said: "This was a nasty incident that was very distressing for the victim.

"We are still trying to piece together exactly what happened and would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to please come forward.

"If you have any information that could assist with the investigation, please call West Mercia on 101, quoting incident number 819s of 7 June 2017.

"We would remind drivers to be vigilant at all times and if you see another driver in distress, to report this to police by calling 999."

Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, via 0800 555 111 or their website.