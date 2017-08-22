Black Gate pub and hotel to open again after over two years

The Black Gate pub in Oswestry town centre has re-opened after being closed for three years.

Paul Livingstone, from Anglesey, took on the property in April and decided to revamp the 17th-century grade-listed building situated on Black Gate Street.

“The pub was basically derelict inside, but the inside is so amazing I thought it was a shame it wasn’t open,” said the new pub manager.

“I’ve been getting the furniture cleaned up and painting the old beams to make it look fresher, but I want to keep the interior exactly the same and just spruce it up.”

The unofficial opening last week saw local publicans visit who were delighted the much-loved pub was re-opening.

Stuart Phillips from commercial property agents Celt Rowlands, which handled the sale of the Black Gate, said the deal shows Oswestry’s economy is reviving.

Mr Livingstone, who has had 20 years in the food and drink industry, wants to create a gastro pub that offers a modern menu in an old setting.

He also has plans to open the neighbouring hotel, formerly known as The Bullring, despite the building receiving permission to be converted into apartments.

The newly-named Smithfield Hotel is currently being refurbished and work is under way on the 14 rooms and restaurant in the hope it will be ready to open next month.

The new manager wants to separate the properties that are currently attached and create a modern hotel and gastro pub.

“I fell in love with the town and had to have this business,” he said.

“The people in Oswestry have been great.”

Mr Livingstone said he was looking for bar, hotel and restaurant staff.