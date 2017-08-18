Residents misery at 'foul language' of road workers

Foul-mouthed roadworkers are being accused of making the lives of nearby residents a misery.

Residents say the abusive comments are being experienced on a daily basis by those living off the A483 between Pant and Llanymynech as it is subject to three months overnight roadworks.

Robert and Linda Bassom, who live off the main road, said the behaviour of those working for contractor Keir in preventing residents from getting through the temporary closure was so bad their daughter, Elizabeth, now has to be escorted by her father after on one occasion she was forced to abandon her car and walk home alone in the dark.

Mr Bassom said: “We appreciate the work has to be done and we appreciate the restrictions. What we can’t accept is the foul and abusive attitude of the road safety operatives. The power they seem to think they have got is crazy. One says he has got more power than the police and he can stop the police going through.”

Mr Bassom, whose daughter is in her 40s, added: “When someone of that age is so put off that her dad has to go and escort her home it must be bad.”

Mrs Bassom said she had also received abuse and was told she had a bad attitude: “If they don’t want to then they won’t let you through, they just stand there. Where we live is one-way in and one-way out. The emergency services are supposed to have access at all times but you have to wonder if they will be allowed through.”

Councillor Dilys Gaskill, chairman of Llanymynech and Pant Parish Council, said she was aware of similar issues, noting: “It is proving a problem. Some people are having unpleasant experiences with the workforce. We understand they have a job to do but people just want to get to the their homes.”

A Kier spokesperson said: “We are aware of Mr Bassom’s concerns and have attempted to contact him to discuss in more detail.

”We apologise for any inconvenience caused during the works and would like to thank road users and residents for their patience during this work.

”We take all complaints seriously and hope to speak with Mr Bassom soon.”