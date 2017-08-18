Dedicated walkers raise more than £12,000 for charity

A walking challenge has raised more than £12,000 for charity.

Dozens of people pulled on their boots to take on the epic 33-mile Oswestry Round – which circumnavigates the town – over the weekend of June 10 and 11.

A cheque was presented to Cancer Research UK and the Lingen Davies Cancer Fund.

Dave Andrews, who is chairman of the challenge committee and also an area co-ordinator for Lingen Davies Cancer Fund, created the book, The Oswestry Round, on which the walk is based.

He said: “We were delighted by the turnout this year. Numbers were up on last year and we’re hoping to build on that again next year. I find it hard to believe sometimes that an idea for a book which I presented in a talk to Borderland Rotary Club just over two years ago has now turned into an annual event and that we’ve already raised over £29,000.

“It is thanks to Borderland we got the project off the ground.”

Challenge trustee Annie Kerr added: “We received a lot of help and a great deal of support from those who volunteered as marshals.

“As a committee we want to thank them and also everyone who took part in this year’s walk as well as people along the route who were so encouraging.”

Next year’s Oswestry Round Challenge will be held on Saturday, June 9.

For more information go to www.oswestryround.co.uk