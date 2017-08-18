A celebration for the cultural diversity in Oswestry

Oswestry will be holding its first CultureFest on Saturday to celebrate the cultural diversity in the town.

Starting at 10am, the activities will mainly be held on Bailey Head, Bailey Street, Cross Street and at the Cross and Festival Square.

CultureFest is being organised by a number of groups including Equality Shropshire (FRESh) Ltd, Shropshire Council’s Community Enablement team, Oswestry Town Council, the Hermon Chapel Centre and the Jools Payne Partnership.

FRESh secretary Jonathan Hyams said: “With around 40 stalls on the day, Oswestry town centre will be filled with the colours, sights, sounds, tastes and aromas of a host of different nationalities, cultures and cuisines.

“The event marks the renowned warmth and friendliness of Oswestry and its indigenous community.

“It reflects the warm welcome Oswestrians and Oswestry settlers have extended to people of different cultures who now live in the community.

“It promises to be a very lively, vibrant festival and comes at a time when we all need to celebrate our shared humanity.”

There will be music and dance performances from different cultures such as Klezmer music by the Klezmonauts, Bhangra dance by Nachda Sansaar, the Oswestry Street Band, Café Lola and other pop-up performances of music, poetry and readings throughout the day.

There is also a chance to sample food from various cultures and enjoy the creativity of a henna tattoo.

For more information visit www.freshshropshire.org.uk