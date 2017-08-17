Pupils celebrate after a successful A-level results day

It was an emotional day for many sixth formers as they finally received their A-level results.

The Marches School, North Shropshire College, Oswestry School, Ellesmere College, Moreton Hall and Adcote School all had pupils queuing at the door this morning, eager to find out their results following a year of hard work and exams.

This year’s examination process was different than ever before, as students sat all A-level exams at the end of two years of study, instead of taking modular exams throughout the course. It also means that AS-levels no longer count towards the final grade.

Whilst pupils throughout the schools and college admitted that it was harder than they expected and were slightly nervous about the unknown, it has by no means affected their results.

Initial indicators show that Shropshire’s schools, academies and colleges A-level results are once again good.

Karen Bradshaw, Shropshire Council’s director of children’s services, said:

“We would like to congratulate all the students for their hard work, and we appreciate how much they have had to do to achieve their results. We wish all the students receiving their results today every success in the future, including those moving forward with a university application or into the world of work.

“We would also like to thank everyone who plays a part in our school and college communities across Shropshire. This includes our hugely skilled and committed teachers, headteachers and college principals, governors, support staff, people who contribute voluntarily and, of course, parents and carers who play such an important supportive role.”

For reports on A-level results see next week’s Advertizer.