New-look Oswestry Market launches this weekend

A revamped Oswestry Market launches this weekend.

Stallholders will be spilling out of the Bailey Head through Bailey Street for the first time after the town council sought permission to revamp the Saturday layout.

It is based on the successful Artisan Market and will initially see 10 stalls along the street.

Markets manager David Clough said: “The plan is to attract some new traders as well as relocating some existing ones, bringing a mixture of traditional goods and various food stalls.

“What is pleasing is that already-established businesses within the town are planning to have regular stalls in this location including Baileys Café selling fresh cakes, Lepones selling Italian food, as well as the eastern European food store based on Beatrice Street.”

This Saturday’s launch coincides with the first CultureFest, which will see additional stalls and live music.

Mr Clough added: “The Bailey Head will continue to be used for market trading throughout the year but there will also be a concerted effort to introduce live performances and family activities in this area.”