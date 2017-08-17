Appeal for wanted Oswestry woman

Police are appeal for help in locating a wanted woman from Oswestry.

Laura Anne Howell, 30, is wanted for failing to comply with the conditions of a 24-month suspended sentence she received at Shrewsbury Crown Court in August, relating to possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin.

A breach of court order warrant was issued by Telford and Bridgnorth Magistrates Court on August 11 and it is thought Howell may have links to the Uttoxeter and Burton areas of Staffordshire, as well as the wider West Midlands area.

Anyone who may have seen her or anybody with information about her whereabouts is asked to call police on 101.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org