Shropshire Fire and Rescue praised for hard work after saving Ellesmere company's HQ

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service has been praised by a managing director after it fought a fire at his company headquarters.

Tudor Griffiths, whose family founded the Tudor Griffiths Group more than 140 years ago, said the consequences for the firm would have been more severe without the “swift containment” and management of the blaze.

Mr Griffiths said: “I want to express my thanks and gratitude for the response and thoroughly professional way in which all members of the service performed when the incident at Wood Lane arose.”

The fire involved two industrial machines and a large pile of recycled wood and chippings.

Six fire appliances were required including the water carrier. More than 50 firefighters worked in rotas to contain the fire.

A heavy unit was also used which can pump up to 4,500 litres of water a minute.

Ellesmere watch manager Steve Moorehouse said the fire could not be extinguished immediately so crews worked for 24 hours a day, for seven days, to dampen it down and stop it spreading to nearby trees and buildings.

In a letter to Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service, Mr Griffiths said he wanted to pass on his thanks to all the fire crews and personnel involved, adding: “We are confident Shropshire is in safe hands.”