Scott Quigley set for League One bow as he makes £35,000 Blackpool move

Scott Quigley, TNS’s European goalscoring hero, has left the club to take on an exciting challenge with former Premier League side Blackpool.

The 24-year-old, who inspired Saints’ comeback win over FC Europa this summer, will join the Tangerines for a record £50,000 – initially £35,000 plus add-ons.

Chairman Mike Harris believes the move is another milestone for the Welsh champions as Quigley tries his talents at League One level in England.

“This is another landmark for The New Saints,” said Harris, “as our players are attracting the attention of higher English league clubs and prepared to put fair value in today’s transfer market.

“It is a great testimony to our Academy and first-team manager that we have developed a player with this talent.”

Quigley came through the ranks at Park Hall and since winning the Young Player Of The Year Award in 2014/2015, the Shrewsbury-born forward has gone from strength to strength.

Quigley leaves Park Hall having won all three major Welsh domestic trophies, plus having played – and scored in – Champions League games.

TNS manager, Scott Ruscoe, admitted he was delighted for Quigley’s move.

He said: “I’m really pleased for Scott to get the chance at a League One club.

“He’s been with us for eight years and has developed from our scholarship programme into a very good attacking player.

“With his pace and ability to strike the ball so well with either foot, he was always going to get an opportunity. We wish him well with Blackpool and success in the future”

Meanwhile, the Saints have confirmed the arrival of Callum Roberts from nearby Shrewsbury Town on loan.

The teenager defender has signed a deal until January and goes straight into Ruscoe’s squad for the clash with Bala Town on Saturday.