Row is erupting over plan for luxury venue in Oswestry

A war of words has erupted after plans were submitted for a luxury venue on the outskirts of Oswestry.

Sophie Dillon has applied for planning permission to convert Hayes Barn in Racecourse Road, which is already a bed and breakfast, to include a restaurant, bar and function venue.

However, town councillors have made an objection in “the strongest terms” citing a list of reasons – including the planning application should be retrospective as it has been operating as a venue, including private parties, since the end of last year.

Ms Dillon told the Advertizer that Shropshire Council planning officers are fully aware of the background and are satisfied for her to continue running the business – for which she has an alcohol licence – as she has been.

She also said those objecting to the proposal are in the minority, commenting: “Apart from a small handful of people, Oswestry feels very positive about Hayes Barn.

“There is a Friends of Hayes Barn page on Facebook with more than 300 positive reviews – and even some residents from the town come up.

“Some people feel very strongly and are very positive about what I am trying to do with my business.

“I want to run a business that is a positive thing for Oswestry. It is already bringing people into Oswestry from outside.

“I don’t want to disturb anybody. I live at Hayes Barn – it is my home. It is not a cash cow. I want it to be a long-standing asset to the town.”

At last week’s town council meeting, Cllr Rebecca Chahar-Evans said she had received more than 30 emails from neighbouring residents who had concerns.

David Preston, clerk to the council, said: “In terms of this application, the council wishes to oppose this in the strongest terms.

“This is on the basis it is believed the buildings on site are being used without current consent and that a late-night drinking venue has been established which is proving to be of a significant nuisance to neighbouring properties.”

Members also requested the decision be made by members of Shropshire Council’s North Planning Committee, and not just the officers, with a request for a site visit.

Ms Dillon’s plans were submitted at the end of July. However, in just a few days the proposal caused controversy with neighbouring residents calling for it to be refused because of noise, smell and an impact on the surrounding wildlife habitats.

Former town and borough mayor Betty Gull is one of those who has objected, describing the noise and disturbance from events that have already been held as “excessive”.

However, Ms Dillon says she offered residents and councillors the opportunity to visit the venue and has been subjected to harassment and attempts to damage the business.

She said she had addressed the noise issues and has no plans for live music at the venue, and should she host events they would use portable toilets to ease the pressure on the sewage system.

Nobody from Shropshire Council was available to comment on the planning application, or on Ms Dillon’s claims that officers were aware of the business.

A decision from Shropshire Council is expected by September 18.