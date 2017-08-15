Elderly woman robbed in Oswestry

An elderly woman was robbed in the centre of Oswestry on Sunday afternoon.

The victim was walking home when she was approached by a man who demanded money and then stole a handbag from her and pushed her into a metal fence near Oak Street Car Park at around 5.10pm.

He ran onto Lorne Street and Prince Street, heading towards Castle Street.

The man is described as white, tall but under six-foot, with a large big build and with a local accent. He is believed to have been wearing a brown long sleeve top.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said: “If you witnessed this incident, have any information in relation to it or noticed anything suspicious in the area around the time of the incident please contact West Mercia Police on 101 referencing incident 521 of August 13.

“Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”