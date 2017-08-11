Oswestry's Heritage Open Days need you!

With just weeks to go until the 2017 Heritage Open Days in Oswestry, organisers have put out a call for people to get involved.

The centrepiece of the four-day spectacular will be a bespoke art installation of a flame in a postbox based at the War Memorial entrance of Cae Glas Park, which will commemorate the love story of Second World War soldiers Gordon Bowsher and Gilbert Bradley, who was based at Park Hall.

In a twist, letters written by members of the public will be burned with the ashes turned into a diamond to be kept at Oswestry Town Museum.

Olivia Winteringham, from artist collective KILN, explained: “We hope this ring will serve not just as a symbol of the diversity of love felt in 2017 but also for the love that many LGBT people, like Gilbert and Gordon, were never legally allowed to enjoy in their lifetimes.”

Letters can be written or dedicated to a loved one, living or dead, and can be in the form of a poem, symbols and in any language and medium – from pen and pencil to fingerprints and wax – and anonymous or with your name.

They can be posted throughout the Heritage weekend which runs from September 8 to 10.

Mark Hignett, director of the Oswestry Town Museum, added: “There has been a massive interest in the local museum and I am hoping the diamond project will bring in hundreds of tourists which will benefit the town.”

The first 200 people who commit their letters to the memorial fire will be given a commemorative pin badge, which is part of a competition asking people to design it.

Designs can be simple or detailed, drawn in hand or on computer, but must be no more than four colours.

The deadline for entries is Thursday and can be submitted in the post to Gilbert and Gordon Pin Badge Competition, Oswestry Town Museum, 1 Bailey Head, Oswestry, SY11 1PZ or via email at Olivia@KILNensemble.org

And a call has also gone out asking for voluntary actors to take part in an event as part of the Heritage Open Day weekend as Second World War British soldiers.

Script and costumes will be supplied.

Anyone who is interested is asked to contact Mr Hignett at Oswestry Town Museum by calling 01691 680241.