Vandals attack flower boxes in Chirk

Just a week after a Chirk councillor appealed for help with floral displays, vandals have destroyed a town-centre flower box.

Councillor Jackie Allen asked for help in a recent council meeting for more volunteers to take on the role of looking after the flower displays that can be seen around the town.

However, less than a week later, a spate of vandalism saw flower boxes located opposite the Spar in Holyhead Road pushed over and smashed on the floor.

Wrexham county borough councillor for Chirk South, Terry Evans, said this behaviour happens every year.

“Unfortunately this does happen each year – someone comes home from a night of drinking and they take their anger out on an object.

“It is disappointing. People in Chirk do like having the flowers on display.”

The incident happened around 12.30am on Sunday, July 30 and residents had repaired the boxes by 6.30am.

A spokesperson from North Wales Police said: “We received reports

on July 31 of damage to flower pots

on Holyhead Road over the

previous weekend.

“Nearby CCTV has caught an image of one person responsible for the damage and enquiries are in hand and an investigation is under way.”

Police have asked any witness or anyone with information to contact them on 101 or Crimestoppers UK on 0800 555 111 and quote the incident number V115 396.