Maternity review workshop coming to Oswestry

Parents are being urged to support a review of midwife-led units.

Oswestry will see the first in a series of workshops next month in a bid by health bosses to assess their future.

This includes the local one at Oswestry Orthopaedic Hospital, Gobowen, where the unit is currently closed for up to six months.

Liz Grayson, who launched the Save Oswestry Maternity Unit campaign, has urged parents to attend the community workshop in Oswestry on Thursday, September 14, from 10am to 12.30pm at Cabin Lane Church.

Local GP and clinical director for Women’s and Children for the Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin CCGs, Dr Jessica Sokolov, said: “It is really important we involve people who use the services in the review. We value their opinions.

“Through their feedback we can learn from their experiences to help inform and shape our local mid-wife led unit services for the future.”

Full details of how to register for the events, and take part in a survey which is due to go live later this month, will be published on the CCG websites.

Meanwhile, after Simon Wright, chief executive of Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust failed to attend last month’s Oswestry town council meeting, councillors are due to discuss an update given by head of midwifery, Sarah Jamieson, when they meet tomorrow.

A further invitation has been made to Mr Wright to visit the council.